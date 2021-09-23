MEDFORD — Nancy C. Thorson, age 74, of Medford, MN, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021, following a sudden illness.
Nancy Catherine was born on October 15, 1946, in Faribault, MN, to Merwyn "Bud" and Jacqueline (McCusker) Zabel. She graduated from Faribault High School with the class of 1965. Nancy was married to William "Bill" Thorson on April 22, 1967, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Faribault. Nancy was a homemaker for much of her life, cared for Bill following his accident, and worked at C & S Vending. She enjoyed camping, annual trips to Branson, collecting Precious Moments, and watching Hallmark shows and Little House on the Prairie. She loved flowers in her house, especially hyacinth. Most importantly she cherished her time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Tim (Karen) Thorson of Owatonna, Dan Thorson of Thompson, IA, and Kim (Evan) Schmoll of Dodge Center, MN; seven grandchildren, Nathan Thorson, Trevor Thorson, Samantha Knutson, Cody Thorson, Brandon Schmoll, Jackie Schmoll, and Eddie Thorson; nine great grandchildren (and one on the way); siblings, Karen (Don) Novak of Faribault, Carol (Gary) Bonde of Nerstrand, and Dick (Janie) Zabel of Fridley, MN; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill"; and parents, Bud and Jacqueline.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault, with Bernadette Tatge, pastoral minister of Divine Mercy Catholic Church, officiating.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Parker Kohl Funeral Home and on Monday for one hour prior to the services.
For online condolences and further information, please visit ParkerKohlFH.com