Pastor Robert E. Bob Snyder, Jr.

FARIBAULT — Pastor Robert "Bob" E. Snyder, Jr. (Retired) entered eternal life on Thursday, March 31, 2022. He passed away peacefully at Methodist Hospital, in St. Louis Park, Minnesota.
Memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Faribault on April 24, 2022 at 1:10 p.m. No visitation will be held prior to the service. A reception will be held immediately following the memorial service in the auditorium.
Robert was born on February 16, 1940, in White Plains, NY to Robert E., Sr. and Dorothea (Goltz) Snyder. Bob graduated from Sexton High School in Lansing, MI in 1958, where he was on the wrestling and football teams and attended Concordia College in St. Paul, MN and Ft. Wayne, IN. He graduated from the Seminary at Concordia in St. Louis, MO and was ordained as a Lutheran minister in 1966. Bob married Margaret "Mardy" Moellering in 1963 in Cincinnati, OH and the two lived in St. Louis, MO while he attended seminary.
In his second year of Seminary, Bob joined the U.S. Army Reserves as a chaplain and completed his basic training in Fort Hamilton, NY, then Fort Dix, NJ. He was stationed in Omaha, NE and was part of an Army Ranger Unit in Sioux City, IA. Bob served in the Army Reserves and National Guard until 1979. Chaplin Snyder was honored by the Governor of Iowa for his exemplary service.
As part of his Doctorate in Theology studies, Bob and Mardy traveled to the Philippines in 1977. His mission and church travels included trips to the Holy Land in Israel and Ethiopia to serve Sudanese refugees. He helped establish a Sundanese congregation in Minnesota.
Pastor Bob served in ministry for over 50 years to share God's love. His congregations included Grace Lutheran in Correctionville, IA, Trinity Lutheran in Anthon, IA, Zion Lutheran in Humboldt, IA, and 35 years at Trinity Lutheran Church in Faribault. He enjoyed golf, sailing, hunting, Vikings football, reading history books, watching WWII movies, playing card games (especially with his grandkids) and traveling. He built his own canoe and shared his love of nature with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Mardy; daughters, Susan C. (and partner, Tom Westlund) Snyder and Debra D. Snyder (Mark) Cunningham; four grandchildren, Clara and Olivia Cunningham, Jack Robert Snyder and Ellen Dunlavy, and daughter-in-law, Jennifer (Nehls) Snyder.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Sandra Kaiser, and son, Paul M. Snyder. They and various extended family, many friends, and parishioners are welcoming him to heaven to celebrate with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, Faribault, Trinity Radio Club (trinityfaribault.org), Food for the Poor (foodforthepoor.org) or donor's choice.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guestbook.