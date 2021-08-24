Marlene Kay Sterling

FARIBAULT — Marlene K. Sterling, age 83, of Faribault, died Monday, August 23, 2021, at Mill City Senior Living, Faribault.
Services will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Father Henry L. Doyle will officiate. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Faribault.
Visitation will be at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Marlene Kay, the daughter of Jesse and Wava (Lewis) True was born September 1, 1937, in Mason City, IA. She graduated from Austin High School where she was first chair clarinet. On September 2, 1961, Marlene was united in marriage to Kent Sterling at Crane Chapel in Austin. Marlene had a master's degree in education and taught Special Education with Faribault School District 656. She was a member of Hope United Methodist Church and active with the United Methodist Women. Marlene was also active with the Jaycees. She was very philanthropic and enjoyed helping people. Marlene was an avid reader and enjoyed knitting, embroidery, puzzle books, cooking and baking.
Survivors include her husband, Kent; children, Brad (and Amy) Sterling, Shelley (and Joe) Velishek and Mark (and Adrienne Lee) Sterling all of Faribault; grandchildren, Scott Sterling, Matt (and Jourdan) Sterling, Michelle (and Erik) Moline, Molly Sterling, Alessandra Lee, Kinsey Sterling, Mason Sterling and Anika Sterling; great-grandchildren, Jude, Theo, Cliff, Birdie and William; siblings, Doug (and Renee) True of California and Joyce Finholdt of Red Wing; other relatives and friends.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Wava True; son, Greg Sterling; grandsons, Steven and Garrett Sterling and brother, Greg True.
Marlene's family is thankful for all of her caregivers, especially Brianna.
