Megan R. Graham

FARIBAULT — Megan Rose Graham, age 40 of Faribault, MN died on Sunday, August 29, 2021 due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
Megan Rose Pothen, the daughter of Joseph and Sandra (Petersen) Pothen was born on November 20, 1980 in Willmar, MN. She attended Benson High School and graduated with the class of 1999. Following high school she attended St. Cloud State University and received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Mass Communications and Marketing in 2003. Megan worked at different companies over the years from retail to real estate. For the past eight years she worked at SAGE Glass as the Senior Human Resource Generalist. On June 18, 2011 she was united in marriage to Michael Graham and together they raised their children Genevieve and Michael. Megan loved being a mom and being involved with anything that involved her children. She especially enjoyed being outdoors with them at the lake or the pool. She was very happy whenever she could be on or around water. She had an adventurous heart, loved to travel and loved spending time with longtime college and grade school friends. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Graham of Faribault; by her children, Genevieve and Michael; by her stepchildren, Brooke Graham and fiancé Josh Venaro and Gage Graham, all of Faribault; by her parents, Joe and Sandy Pothen of Faribault; by her brothers, Daniel Pothen of Bloomington, MN and Mark (Erica) Pothen of South Minneapolis, MN and their children, Dylan (Hannah) and Brianna, and by other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Frank and Blanche Pothen and Louis and Mary Petersen, by her uncles, Tom Petersen and James and Francis Pothen and by her mother-in-law, Pam Graham, father-in-law, Mike Filan and stepfather-in-law, Steve Graham.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive in Faribault.
Memorial visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday for one hour prior to services.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers that memorials be directed to an education fund that will be established for Megan's children, Genevieve and Michael.
For online tributes and further information visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com.