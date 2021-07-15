FARIBAULT — Leora Hubbell, age 101, of Faribault, died on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her home.
Services will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. The Reverend Paul Rieger will officiate. Interment was at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
Memorial visitation will be for one half hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Leora, the daughter of Fred W. and Ella (Titzke) Hubbell, was born May 6, 1919.
