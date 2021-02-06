Clifford L. Voxland

KENYON — Clifford LeRoy Voxland, 93, of Kenyon, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 at Kenyon Sunset Home.
He was born April 28, 1927 in Holden Township the son of Herman and Rachel (Hostager) Voxland. He was baptized and confirmed at Holden Lutheran Church. He attended Dovre country school and graduated from Kenyon High School in 1945. He served in the U.S. Army from Oct. 2, 1946 until Feb. 4, 1948. Clifford was united in marriage to Dolores Kindseth on July 24, 1948 at Hegre Lutheran Church. They made their home in Minneapolis where he attended the William Hood Dunwoody Industrial Institute graduating in 1950 at which time they moved to Kenyon.
Cliff started a construction business, building new homes, outbuildings, additions as well as remodeling jobs. He was offered the position of Manager of the Kenyon Farmers Lumber Co. in 1957, a position he held for 35 years until his retirement on Dec. 31, 1992. He remained active doing small jobs and repair jobs at home or at church.
A private family service will be held with a public service to be announced later in the spring or summer. Go to www.michaelsonfuneral.com for the full obituary.