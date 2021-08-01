Craig R. Breimhorst

FARIBAULT — Craig Raymond Breimhorst, age 71, fell back into the strong and loving arms of Jesus on Thursday, April 16, from complications of COVID-19. A Service of Easter Celebration will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Northfield, MN on August 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. A reception at the church will follow. Everyone not vaccinated of all ages are requested to wear a mask.

To plant a tree in memory of Craig Breimhorst as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments