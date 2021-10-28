OWATONNA — Violet R. Peters, age 83, of Owatonna, MN, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Traditions of Owatonna following a brief illness.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault, with Pastor Garry Rosenau, officiating. Interment will be at the Union Cemetery in Medford, MN.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
For a complete obituary, online condolences, and further information, please visit ParkerKohlFH.com