SUMMERSET, SOUTH DAKOTA — Wallace D Simpson, age 82, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at Ft. Meade VA Medical Center of the Black Hills.
He was born in Faribault, MN to Donald W. Simpson (Cub) and Mildred Henry (Bertram). He was living in Summerset, SD the last five months. His home prior was Detroit Lakes, MN.
Wallace was preceded in death by: Parents Donald W.Simpson (Cub) and Mildred Henry(Bertram). Grandparents: Floyd and Clara Simpson. Half-brother: William Simpson. Three Half-sisters: Roxanne Letcher(Simpson),Renee Cody(Simpson),Sheri Hirschenberg (Henry). Stepmother: Donna M, Simpson.
Wallace has three children: Troy Simpson-Faribault,MN; Tracy Taggart (Rock)- Summerset, SD and Tianne Simpson-Faribault, MN. Seven grandchildren: Jacob O'Neill-Sturgis, SD; Hillary Howard - Black Hawk, SD; Heidi Howard -Flint,TX; Jordan Nikunen(Nate) -Proctor, MN; Courtney Radsek (Jay)-Owatonna, MN; Lindsay Vogel (Hanna)-St.Peter, MN and Tessa Mann-Faribault, MN. Four great grandchildren and was most happy to know one more to be born in December 2021. Sister: Judy Simpson-Faribault,MN. Half-brother: Robert Simpson-Faribault,MN.
Wallace enjoyed fishing,cars,goose&duck hunting and snowmobiling in the Black Hills, SD.
Served in the Navy from 1956-1960 his final place of resting is Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, SD. He always wanted to make the hills his last home.
