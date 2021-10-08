FARIBAULT — Sharon K. Rosenthal, age 66, of Faribault, died on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Northfield Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Wednesday.
Sharon Kay, the daughter of Lee and Carol (Sherwin) Freelove, was born January 1, 1955, in Northfield. She married Clifford Rosenthal, Jr. in 1978. Sharon was previously employed by Jennie-O Turkey Store and Genova in Faribault. She was an avid reader, enjoyed playing games and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Pedro (and finance Natalie) Padilla, of Owatonna, Sonia Padilla, of Faribault, Christopher (and Krystal) Rosenthal, of Morristown, and Christina Rosenthal, of Louisiana; ten grandchildren; five siblings, Lee Freelove, III, of Northfield, Brenda Markegard, Sheila Kitzman, Charles Freelove, all of Faribault, Cynthia (and Charles) Fierst, of Lonsdale; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Clifford.
