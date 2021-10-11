FARIBAULT — Lynn G. Drentlaw, age 69, of Faribault, MN, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 11, 2021, at her home with her family at her side.
Lynn Gillian was born on February 7, 1952, in Faribault, MN, to Duncan and Joan (Mazey) McLagan. She graduated from Faribault High School with the class of 1970. She was united in marriage to Dennis Drentlaw on August 13, 1993. Lynn worked at Sheldahl for over 20 years and made many friends. She enjoyed traveling, watching her grandchildren play sports and spending time with her daughters and family. Lynn was an avid quilter and enjoyed many crafts. Lynn was always there to help her family and friends, always putting them first before herself.
She is survived by her husband Dennis Drentlaw of 28 years of marriage, plus 12 years of dating; her three daughters, Jenny Pemrick (Todd), Heather Hanson (Ryan), and Jamie Pemrick (Jason), all of Faribault; her five grandboys, Connor, Tyler, Dylan, Blake, and Owen; her great grandson, Tyson; three sisters, Anita Von DeLinde (Ken), Valerie Swingen (Mark), and Wendy Pinske (Jack); and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and other family members.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault, with Rev. Mark Johnson, pastor of First English Lutheran Church, officiating. Interment will be at the Methodist Memorial Knoll Cemetery in Nerstrand, MN.
Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home and on Friday from 10:30 - 11:00 a.m.
