NERSTRAND — Sandra A. Soine Olson, age 84, of Nerstrand, died Tuesday, Feb. 22, at her home.
Sandra Ann Olson was born in the Sogn Valley on May 7, 1937, the daughter of Thomas and Ruth (Otterness) Soine. She grew up there and graduated from Cannon Falls High School. She graduated from Nursing School at St. Lucas in Faribault as an R.N. Sandra earned a BA from Barat College in Lake Forest, IL. She took graduate classes from Mankato State University and the University of Minnesota, obtaining a master's degree in Health Care Administration. Sandra worked with people with disabilities. She was instrumental in the development of Riverview manor, the first residential group home in Wanamingo. She also worked for many years with both the Developmental Activity Center in Red Wing and the Faribault Regional Center. She later worked in the fields of staff development and administration.
On March 18, 1961, Sandra was married to Richard Olson at Trinity Lutheran Church in Faribault.
She was a member of Vang Lutheran Church in Dennison, the Minnesota Nurses Association, the Goodhue County Historical Society and The Minnesota State Historical Society. In her younger years Sandra was a supporter 4H and the FFA. She served on the Vang Lutheran Cemetery Board. Her hobbies included her dogs, gardening, barn preservation, and spending time outdoors. She most especially loved the time spent with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband Richard, children David (Lisa) Olson, Heather (Brian) Holley, Barbra (Tim) Olson, and Catherine (Brad) Luebke; grandchildren Blake and Zachary Olson and Madi and Cal Luebke; sisters Sheila (Arlen) Olson and Sherree (Larry) VanDeWalker; brother Terry (Sandy) Soine; many nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog Scottie. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Goodhue County Historical Society, Vang Lutheran Church or nursing scholarships at St. Olaf College Nursing Department.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 pm, Monday, Feb. 28, at Vang Lutheran Church, 2060 County 49 Blvd, Dennison, MN 55018. There was a visitation starting at 12:30 pm, prior to the service at the church. Interment was in the Vang Lutheran Cemetery. Sandra's funeral was recorded and may be viewed on her obituary page at www.LundbergFuneral.com.
