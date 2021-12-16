BROOKLYN PARK — Marion Elizabeth Mahoney, age 84, of Brooklyn Park, MN and formerly of Faribault, MN passed away on December 13, 2021 at her home.
Marion Elizabeth, the daughter of Lester and Mary Anne (Dwyer) Mahoney, was born on June 8, 1937 in Faribault, MN. Marion graduated from Bethlehem Academy with the Class of 1955 and went on to graduate from St. Francis Nursing School in 1959. She served for the United States Navy and was stationed at Walter Reed. Following her service, Marion worked for North Memorial Hospital and the VA Hospital in Minneapolis until her retirement. While she wasn't working, she enjoyed quilting and spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews. She was everyone's favorite aunt and had a special connection with her nieces Elizabeth and Erin, great-niece Olivia, and great-nephew Liam.
Marion is survived by her brother, Stanley (Diane) Mahoney; sister, Marie (Timothy) Eide; 4 nieces; 4 nephews; brother-in-law, Paul Hopke; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Anne Mahoney; brother, Ralph Mahoney; and sister, Marlene Mahoney.
A graveside service will be held in the spring at Calvary Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are being completed by Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory.
For online tributes and further information, please visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com