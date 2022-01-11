FARIBAULT — Dorothy Mae Machacek, age 88, of Faribault, MN, passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at her home.
Dorothy Mae was born on June 28, 1933, in Lonsdale, MN, to Emil and Mary (Chan) Malecha. She graduated from Faribault High School. Dorothy was married to Ronald F. Machacek on October 19, 1957, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Faribault. She and Ronald were dairy farmers for 39 years in Erin Township, Rice County, MN. Dorothy later worked at Mystic Lake Casino in customer service for 10 years. Dorothy liked cars, specifically her CTS Cadillac, caring for her garden, her long-haired cat named Boo she shared with Clem, and time spent with her special friend, Clem McShane. Dorothy also loved polka music and went to many dances in her time.
She is survived by her special friend, Clem McShane; daughters, Val Hrabe (Dan), Lisa Palma (Eugene), and Tamara Korbel (Terrance); 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald; parents, Emil and Mary; and brother, Archie Malecha (Margie).
Per Dorothy's request, private family services will be held and burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
