Gladys Stassen

FARIBAULT — Gladys A. Stassen, age 84, of Faribault, MN passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at her home following an extended illness surrounded by her family.
Gladys Ann, the daughter of Richard and Anna (Schreurs) Dubbeldee was born on June 20, 1937 in Tyler, MN. Gladys grew up on her family farm and her brothers kept her busy in all of the activities of farm life. She remembers going on tractor rides when the fences needed to be repaired and driving a load of grain to the bins to be emptied. She attended Tyler High School and graduated with the class of 1955. On March 2, 1957 she was united in marriage to Kenneth Stassen in Tyler, MN and they would later move to Faribault with their growing family. During this time Gladys completed a nursing program through the Man Power Act. Her lifes journey took her in many directions primarily focused on our communities most vulnerable. She worked as a PCA, as well as working at the FATE Center and the Rice County DAC. Throughout the years of raising her family, she developed many friendships in the community, with neighbors and especially those forged at work at the DAC. Gladys loved to play bridge, her 500 card club with friends, reading, knitting, sewing and traveling adventures with her loving husband Ken. For many years she volunteered as a Befriender at Divine Mercy Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Kenneth Stassen; by her children, Mark (Jean) Stassen, Angie (Tom) Schema, Kris Howell and Damien McCall and Kim (Dean) Quinnell, all of Faribault; by nine grandchildren, Ben and Rachael, Sam, Nathan and Alex, Kelly and Alex, Ian and Lexi, Quinn and Tessa, Ehren and Ashley, Kyle, and Raena; by eight great grandchildren and by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and five brothers, Edward, Lawrence, Melvin, Raymond and George Dubbeldee.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church with Fr. Kevin Kenney officiating. Interment will be held at the Calvary Cemetery, Faribault. For those unable to attend the service will be livestreamed through a link found on Glady's obituary page.
Memorial visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home on Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday for one hour prior to services.
The family prefers that memorials be directed to Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Faribault Hospice Foundation or the District One Hospital Cancer Center in memory of Gladys.
