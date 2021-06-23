FARIBAULT — Brian "Pete" Luckow, age 77 of Faribault, MN died on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society - Albert Lea, MN following an extended illness.
Brian Peter, the son of William Sr. and Loretta (St. Martin) Luckow was born on April 19, 1944 in Faribault. He attended Faribault High School and then served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from May 23, 1967 to May 17, 1969. During his service time he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal. Pete also suffered from the effects of Agent Orange and has had many health problems because of it. Pete worked for over 32 years as a machinist at Thermo King from 1969 to 2001. Pete enjoyed hunting, fishing, target shooting, playing cards and watching the Vikings and Twins. He was a member of the American Legion Post 43 in Faribault.
He is survived by his siblings, Jerry Luckow and Ronald Luckow, both of Faribault, Marilyn Conklin of Pepin, WI and Marlys Kattenberg of Murrita, CA and by nieces and nephews and his special friend, Heidi Dierking of Faribault.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, William Jr., Stanley "Spencer" and Neil Luckow, by two sisters, Audrey Schmidtke and Jeanette Fritz.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church with Fr. Cory Rohlfing officiating. Interment will be held at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Faribault with military honors provided by the Rice County Central Veterans Organization. For those unable to attend the service will be livestreamed through a link found on Brian's obituary page.
Memorial visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m.
Arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
For online tributes and further information visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com.