Peter P. Pete Burkhartzmeyer

FARIBAULT — Peter Paul Burkhartzmeyer Jr., loving husband, father, son, and grandfather, of Faribault, MN, passed away unexpectedly, at the age of 81 on January 13, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Pete was born on March 5, 1940, in Faribault, to Peter and Dorothy (Sanders) Burkhartzmeyer. He started his life and ended it in his beloved hometown of Faribault, while he had many adventures in between, visited and lived in many places. Pete spent his childhood playing and hunting with his family and friends in the woods behind his childhood home. He enjoyed racing cars down Division St. before he graduated from Faribault High School in 1958.
Following graduation, Pete chased his dreams to serve abroad in the United States Navy, where he was a radarman on the destroyer, USS Marshall, stationed in San Diego. He met the love of his life, Teri, and they were united in marriage in 1963. Pete attended the Minnesota School of Business for 4 years before his first career as an accountant. Pete and Teri raised three children in Nashville, TN then returned to Faribault, MN where they owned a small business, First Fulla Dollars. After switching careers, he retired as a Special Deputy for Rice County Sheriff's Dept. in 2002. He spent his retirement as a dedicated caregiver for both his parents and then wife.
Pete had a charismatic personality and loved to share his life stories and of course, tell his favorite "dad jokes". He enjoyed bowling, poker, movies, sports, gardening, and was a collector of many things, including being a gun enthusiast. His love of God and his time at First English Lutheran Church helped mold him into the wonderfully gentle man he was. The simplest pleasures in life and spending time with his family brought great joy to Pete.
Pete is survived by his wife, Teri Burkhartzmeyer; children, LaQueta Burkhartzmeyer, Peter "Paul" (Carolyn) Burkhartzmeyer III, and Heather Laughlin; grandchildren, Joseph, Josh (Annie), Jon Paul (Stephanie), Matt (Ariana), Rachel (Kyle), Bailey (Joe), Pete, Jac, and Cat (Trenity); great-grandchildren, Jacob and Hanna; brother, John Burkhartzmeyer Sr. (Sandi); sister-in-law, Shirley Burkhartzmeyer; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Burkhartzmeyer; and son-in-law, Jaime Laughlin.
Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at the First English Lutheran Church, Faribault, with Pastor Janet White officiating. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed through a link found on Pete's obituary page. Following the service, Military Honors will be provided by the Rice County Central Veterans Association. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday at church.
Funeral arrangements are being completed by Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory.
