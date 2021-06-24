FARIBAULT — Melvin B. "Mel" Charlton, age 76 of Faribault, MN passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at his home following an extended illness surrounded by his family.
Melvin Blaine, the son of Frank and Joyce (Cornwell) Charlton was born on August 31, 1944 at the family farm in Cherry Grove Township, Goodhue County, MN. He attended West Concord High School and graduated with the class of 1962. Following high school Mel served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1969. On December 27, 1969 he was united in marriage to Mary Ann Huber at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Faribault. Mel worked for over 39 years at Crown Cork & Seal in Faribault. In his free time he enjoyed spending time with his family, playing horseshoes, bowling, snowmobiling, fishing, family road trips and feeding the birds and other animals at their home. He also volunteered his time with many charities and most recently the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Faribault. He was a member of the VFW Post 1562, American Legion Post 43 and the Moose Lodge 2098 all of Faribault.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary Ann Charlton of Faribault; by his children, Chris (Ron) Hullett of Faribault and their children, Nadia and Gigi, Charlie (Karen) Charlton of Burnsville, MN and their children, Dane and Dylan and Matt Charlton of Las Vegas, NV; by his brothers, Ralph (Beverly) Charlton of Kenyon, MN, Blaine (Vicki) Charlton of Wilton, IA and Leon (Joanne) Charlton of Rochester, MN; by his sister-in-law, Marjorie (Marge) Charlton of Medford, MN and by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Joyce Charlton and his brother Richard Charlton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 12:00 noon at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Faribault with Fr. Cory Rohlfing officiating. Luncheon to follow at the Moose Lodge in Faribault. Interment will be held at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN.
Memorial visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 noon.
