Richard G. Oliphant

...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
Tonight through Thursday morning wind chills will drop to between
25 and 35 degrees below zero for all of central and southern
Minnesota and western Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Advisory is in
effect for the entire region tonight into Thursday morning.
Be sure to dress in layers and cover exposed skin if venturing
outdoors, including wearing a hat and gloves. Pack warm clothes
with you if traveling. Be sure outdoor animals have ways of
avoiding the dangerously cold wind chills and bring pets indoors.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
ALBERT LEA — Richard Gary Oliphant passed away on Sunday, January 30th, 2022.
Richard was born to Ardys and Donald Oliphant on October 6th, 1942, in Albert Lea, Minnesota. He graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1961.
He was a coach/teacher/athletic director for over 35 years spending 26 of those years in Faribault Public Schools in Faribault, Minnesota. He also taught/coached 6 years in the Blue Earth Public Schools in Blue Earth, Minnesota. Richard was a member of the Faribault, Albert Lea and University Northern Iowa Sports Halls of Fame.
Richard enjoyed golfing, traveling, spending time with family and having morning coffee with his buddies.
Richard is survived by his wife, Ann (Galloway) Oliphant; his children, Michael Oliphant, Craig (Larissa) Oliphant, Laura (Mike) Archambault; grandchildren, Nicole, Eric, and Lainey Oliphant, Taylor, Shae, and Bryn Archambault.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation 4 pm-7 pm, Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN. Memorial Service, 10 am, Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Grace Lutheran Church, Albert Lea, MN.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Oliphant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.