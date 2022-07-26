Arthur Lee Evans

FARIBAULT — Art Evans died peacefully in his sleep on July 19, 2022 at Allina Health Faribault. He was 92. Art was born Aug. 29, 1929, to Arthur Evans and Mary (Bunnell) Evans in Mauston, Wis. He was raised and educated in Springfield, Mo.

