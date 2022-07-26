Arthur Lee Evans

FARIBAULT — Art Evans died peacefully in his sleep on July 19, 2022 at Allina Health Faribault. He was 92. Art was born Aug. 29, 1929, to Arthur Evans and Mary (Bunnell) Evans in Mauston, Wis. He was raised and educated in Springfield, Mo.
Art served in the Army from 1951-1953 and received his BA in education from Missouri State University. He married Carolyn Fickie in 1951. They had two children - Arthur Lee III and Laurie. They later divorced though remained devoted parents.
He married Carolynn "Pixie" Allen in 1989. Pixie's career in newspapers took them to Owatonna, Mankato and the Poconos in Pennsylvania. Art was instrumental in transforming houses in each of these communities into homes that welcomed family as well as new and old friends.
Art taught high school art, but was drawn to photography which took him away from teaching and into the world of photo journalism. He headed photo departments at two different newspapers and was the winner of numerous awards for his photography. He retired in 1993.
Art's youthful spirit of adventure - hitch hiking to Florida, hopping steamers to Cuba, joining the Naval Reserves, building two sailboats, one geodesic home, woodworking, collecting and restoring too many cars to count - stayed with him even as his memory started to leave.
Pixie's retirement in 2003 brought them back to Minnesota and a home to remodel in Faribault. Art, a Southern boy at heart, always found winter in "Minn-e-snowta" to be too miserable so they spent time at their home in Coquina Cove outside of Indian Rocks Beach, Fla. Guests were always welcome and Art was always up for sailing, parasailing, walks on the beach, seafood on the grill, sunsets at the beach, naps and binge-sleeping movies.
While dementia slowly robbed Art of his memory, his charm, sense of humor and good manners remained to the end.
He is survived by his wife, Pixie; son Lee; daughter Laurie; two nephews, Mel Jr. and Paul Evans; Pixie's Allen family; and many friends across the country. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Mel and Marie Evans; brother-in-law Tom Calhoun; nephews Tommy Allen, Nicholas Allen, Michael Evans and Martin Evans; and niece Marta Allen.
Pixie and the Evans family would like to thank the staff on the third floor at Allina Health Faribault and the Allina Home Care teams for their compassionate and professional care and attention over this most challenging time.
A celebration of life service will be held on August 20 from 1-3 p.m. with a time of sharing at 2:00 at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
The family prefers memorials to Ruth's House or the Faribault Area Hospice.
Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault.
