Arthur Art Schwartz

FARIBAULT — Arthur "Art" Schwartz, age 73, of Faribault, MN passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at The Emeralds at Faribault.

Service information

Oct 15
Visitation
Saturday, October 15, 2022
9:00AM-11:00AM
Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory
1725 Lyndale Avenue North
Faribault, MN 55021
Oct 15
Funeral Service
Saturday, October 15, 2022
11:00AM
Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory
1725 Lyndale Avenue North
Faribault, MN 55021
