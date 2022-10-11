FARIBAULT — Arthur "Art" Schwartz, age 73, of Faribault, MN passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at The Emeralds at Faribault.
Arthur Otto, the son of Helmut and Ruth (Nielsen) Schwartz, was born on December 20, 1948 in New Ulm, MN. Art attended Faribault High School and graduated with the Class of 1967. Following high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and served three tours in Vietnam. Following his service, he worked for Crown Cork & Seal for 25 years. When he wasn't working, Art enjoyed fishing, playing cards, telling jokes, and cooking. He loved to come up with new meals. He also loved the Minnesota Vikings and spending time with his family. He would always bring peanut butter creme pies to family gatherings.
Art is survived by his children, Jason (Jennifer) Schwartz and Laura Schwartz (Luke Dusek); grandchildren, Madeline (Evan) Mattsen, Megan, Brianna, Alyssa, and Katharine Schwartz; great-grandchild, Oliver Mattsen; brothers, Butch (Kathy) Schwartz, Don (Marge) Schwartz, Glen (Cheryl) Schwartz, Lynn (Cassie) Schwartz, Jim Schwartz (Lori Johnson), and Skip (Shelly) Schwartz; sisters, Jean Hagberg, RuthAnn Borchert, and Gloria (Derald) Heckel; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers-in-law, Eugene Hagberg and Marvin Borchert.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home with the Rev. Henry Doyle officiating. Military honors will follow provided by the Rice County Central Veterans Association. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
