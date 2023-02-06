FARIBAULT — Arthur A. Frerich, age 80, of Faribault, MN, and formerly of Milaca, MN, passed away February 4, 2023, at Pleasant View Estates in Faribault.
Arthur Anthony was born on January 9, 1943, in St. Cloud, MN, to Arthur Raymond and Lorraine (Malisheske) Frerich. He graduated from Milaca High School with the class of 1961 and served in the U.S. Air Force. In 1964, he moved to Faribault and worked for 34 years at the Faribault Regional Center. Arthur enjoyed hunting and fishing and collected beer cans and many DVDs on railroads. He was a member of the Faribault Knights of Columbus, Eagle's Club, and American Legion.
He is survived by his siblings, Juanita Frerich, Kay (Rodney) Jones, Ralph (Sandra) Frerich, and Richard Frerich (Nancy Laviolette); brother-in-law, Eugene Burma; six nephews; several great nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Lorraine; sister, Jeanne Burma; and nephew, David Burma.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault. Visitation will be on Friday from 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be on Monday, February 13, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery in Milaca, MN.
Arrangements are with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault. For further information please visit PakerKohlFH.com
