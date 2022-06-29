RED WING — Anne C. Swanson, age 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Red Wing, MN, following a brief illness.
Anne Catherine was born on August 8, 1935, in Faribault, MN, to Charles and Laura (Voegel) Glynn. She graduated from Bethlehem Academy High School with the class of 1953. She was united in marriage to Clarence Swanson on August 22, 1953, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Faribault. Later in life, Anne completed her associate degree in accounting and went on to work at Emerson in Rosemount for many years. She was faithful to her church and enjoyed gardening, all animals, music and watching sports, especially the Vikings and Twins. Most of all, she treasured her time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Craig (Becky) Swanson, Mary (Nathan) Ebert, Teresa (Greg) Isakson, Michelle Davis (Christopher Hargreaves), and Tom (Geri) Swanson; 19 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; parents, Charles and Laura; and siblings, Al Glynn, Ruth Spindler, Loy Marshall, and John Glynn.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Faribault. Visitation will be held on Friday from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at the church.