Anita Heine

FARIBAULT — On the afternoon of Saturday, January 7, 2023, we lost our beloved mother, daughter, sister, and aunt to cancer. She was able to die in peace at her home which was as she wished, with her sons, Derek Heine and Brady Combs; daughter, AnnaMarie Combs; sister, Rebecca (Jon) Steinbauer; and mother, Beverly Haugen at her side holding her hands in love and prayer.

