Angela June Mark Altamirano

VANCOUVER, WA — Angie passed away on November 12, 2021 in her home in Vancouver, WA. Angela June Mark was born July 22, 1977 in Des Moines, Iowa to Bill and Mary Kay Mark. Bill and Mary Kay have been Faribault residents for the past twenty years.

To plant a tree in memory of Angela Altamirano as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments