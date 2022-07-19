Angela June Mark Altamirano

VANCOUVER, WA — Angie passed away on November 12, 2021 in her home in Vancouver, WA. Angela June Mark was born July 22, 1977 in Des Moines, Iowa to Bill and Mary Kay Mark. Bill and Mary Kay have been Faribault residents for the past twenty years.
Angie grew up in Des Moines, St. Louis Missouri, and Columbus Ohio. Angie lived in Hawaii after graduation, where she met Keith Altamirano. They lived in Ohio for a few years, where their son, Keith Jr. was born in 2000. Angie and Keith were wed June 3, 2006 in Faribault, in transit to their home in Vancouver, Washington. Their daughter Belen was born in 2008. Angie was a devoted wife and a wonderful mother. She was a joy to everyone around her. Her death November 12, 2021 was unexpected. a tragedy caused by her mental state, and the side effects of prescription medication. Angie is buried in Vancouver, but she will always be in our hearts.
Angie is survived by her husband Keith Altamirano; children Keith and Bell Altamirano; parents Bill and Mary Kay Mark; siblings Sonja Shoemaker (Bill), and Jada Affantranger (Bill); and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
You are invited to a memorial for Angie, to be held 2pm on Saturday, July 23 at Faribault Evangelical Free Church, 1039 St. Paul Avenue in Faribault, MN. A reception will follow the memorial.
