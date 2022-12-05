FARIBAULT — Andrew J. Speikers, age 88, of Faribault, MN, passed away December 1, 2022, at New Perspectives in Faribault.
To plant a tree in memory of Andrew Speikers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
FARIBAULT — Andrew J. Speikers, age 88, of Faribault, MN, passed away December 1, 2022, at New Perspectives in Faribault.
Andrew John, the son of Reiner and Angeline (Stadler) Speikers was born on September 3, 1934 in Montgomery, MN. He attended Bethlehem Academy High School and graduated with the class of 1952. Following high school Andrew enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1959. On April 19, 1958 he was united in marriage to Janet Daigneault in Penacook, NH. Janet preceded him in death on March 1, 2015. Andrew worked as a mechanic at different businesses in Faribault including Firestone, Clarks and Merrill's Service Center. He also drove school bus during that time. In 1979 they moved to New Hampshire and Andrew worked at Webster Valve. They lived there until 1997 and moved back to Faribault and Andrew worked at JBJ Manufacturing until his retirement. Music was always a big part of his life. He played the keyboard and accordian and along with his brother Marty they would entertain residents at different care facilities in the area for many years. Andrew also enjoyed spending time with all of his family and enjoyed spending time working on paintings.
He is survived by his seven children, Mike (LuAnn) Speikers, Jim (Sharon) Speikers, Theresa (Todd) Vold, Pat (Sandra) Speikers, John (Sheri) Speikers, Peter Speikers and Jennifer Speikers; by 17 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren; by his brothers, Carl (Judy) Speikers and Marty (Jane) Speikers and by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his son, David Speikers and by his brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Kathy Speikers.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home in Faribault with Bernadette Tatge, Pastoral Minister officiating. Interment will be held at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Franklin, NH at a later date.
Memorial visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday for one hour prior to services.
For online tributes and further information visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.