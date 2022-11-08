Hit refresh to check if results have been updated.
Included here are Minnesota, United States and local races, including in Rice, Steele, Waseca, Nicollet and Le Sueur counties. Some uncontested races are not included.
STATE RACES
Precincts reporting: 55 of 4,103
Minnesota Governor
Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan (DFL): 73%
Scott Jensen and Matt Birk (R): 25%
-------------
Minnesota Secretary of State
Republicans
Kim Crockett (R): 72%
Steve Simon (DFL): 28%
-------------
State Auditor
Ryan Wilson: 72%
Julie Blaha: 25%
--------------
Minnesota Attorney General
Republicans
Keith Ellison (DFL): 26%
Jim Schultz (R) 74%
FEDERAL RACES
1st Congressional District
Brad Finstad (R): 74%
Jeff Ettinger (DFL): 24%
Precincts reporting: 20 of 749
-------------
2nd Congressional District
Angie Craig (DFL):
Tyler Kistner (R):
Precincts reporting:
-------------
LEGISLATIVE RACES
Senate District 18
Nick Frentz (DFL):
Mark Wright (R):
Precincts reporting:
-------------
House District 18A
Susan Akland (R):
Jeff Brand (DFL):
Precincts reporting:
-------------
Senate District 19
John Jaskinski (R):
Kate Falvey (DFL):
Precincts reporting:
-------------
House District 19A
Brian Daniels (R):
Carolyn Treadway (DFL):
Precincts reporting:
-------------
House District 19B
John Petersburg (R):
Abdulahi Ali Osman (DFL):
Precincts reporting:
-------------
Senate District 22
Rich Draheim (R):
Precincts reporting:
-------------
House District 22B
Brian Pfarr (R):
Marcia Stapleton (DFL):
Precincts reporting:
-------------
Senate District 58
Clarice Grabau:
Bill Lieske:
Precincts reporting:
-------------
RICE COUNTY
Rice County Sheriff
Jesse Thomas: 71.16%
Ross Spicer: 28.33%
Precincts reporting: 25 of 32
-------------
Rice County Attorney
John Fossum: 49.96%
Brian Mortenson: 49.68%
Precincts reporting: 25 of 32
-------------
Rice County Commissioner District 3
Gerald Hoisington: 47.94% (WINNER)
Sam Temple: 51.78%
Precincts reporting: 2 of 2
-------------
Faribault City Council (Elect three)
Adama Youhn Doumbouya: 23.08% (WINNER)
Thomas Spooner: 41.25% (WINNER)
Peter Van Sluis: 43.44% (WINNER)
Precincts reporting: 4 of 4
-------------
Faribault School Board (Elect four)
Damian Baum: 3.7%
John Bellingham: 13%
Lynda Boudreau: 17.65%
Courtney Cavellier: 9.3%
Michael Cross: 8.6%
Tom Hanson: 7.2%
Lee Ann Lechtenberg: 11.8%
Linda Moore: 13.6%
Chad Wolff: 14.6%
Precincts reporting: 14 of 19
-------------
Faribault Public Schools Referendum
Question 1 - Revenue Renewal
Yes: 54%
No: 46%
Question 2 - Technology funding
Yes: 40.5%
No: 59.5%
Question 3 - Increase to Revenue
Yes: 40.2%
No: 59.8%
Precincts reporting: 14 of 19
-------------
Northfield City Council Ward 1
Kathleen Holmes: 98.5% (WINNER)
Precincts reporting: 2 of 2
-------------
Northfield City Council Ward 4
Jessica Peterson-White: 78.3% (WINNER)
Aaron Schindler: 21.1%
Precincts reporting: 2 of 2
-------------
Northfield City Council At-Large
Thelma Estrada: 37%
Davin Sokup: 62%
Precincts reporting: 7 of 8
-------------
Northfield School Board (Elect three)
Tom Baraniak: 13.3%
Robert Coleman: 17.4%
Ricky Antonio Livingston: 14.1%
Ben Miller: 19.3%
Jenny Nelson: 18.5%
Jeff Quinnell: 17%
Precincts reporting: 11 of 25
-------------
Northfield Public Schools Referendum
Yes:
No:
Precincts reporting:
-------------
STEELE COUNTY
Steele County Sheriff
Darrin Helget:
Lon Thiele:
Precincts reporting:
-------------
Steele County Attorney
Daniel McIntosh:
Precincts reporting:
-------------
Owatonna City Council Ward 1
Nathan Dotson:
Seth Madole:
Precincts reporting:
-------------
Owatonna City Council Ward 3
David Burbank:
Precincts reporting:
-------------
Owatonna City Council Ward 5
Molly Kerr:
Brett Svenby:
Precincts reporting:
-------------
Owatonna City Council At Large
Dan Boeke:
Peng Marie Olson:
Precincts reporting:
-------------
Medford City Council (Elect two)
Craig Helgeson:
Corey Samora:
Nick Sorensen:
Jason Winter:
Precincts reporting:
-------------
WASECA COUNTY
Waseca County Sheriff
Jay Dulas:
Trevor Kanewischer:
Precincts reporting:
-------------
Waseca County Attorney
Rachel Cornelius:
Brenda Miller:
Precincts reporting:
-------------
Waseca Mayor
Kevin Chindlund:
Gary Conrath:
Matthew Petsinger:
Randy Zimmerman:
Precincts reporting:
-------------
Waseca City Council Ward 1
Jeremy Conrath:
Precincts reporting:
-------------
Waseca City Council Ward 2
James Ebertowski:
Precincts reporting:
-------------
Waseca City Council Ward 3
Darren Arndt:
Chad Schlueter:
Precincts reporting:
-------------
Waseca School Board (Elect four)
Alyssa Bowers:
Scott Deml:
Robert Dickerson:
Dave Dunn:
Andrew Isker:
Theron Avery Kruger:
Jonathan Michels:
Charles Priebe:
Precincts reporting:
-------------
Janesville City Council (Elect two)
Daniel Frenk:
Melissa Kopachek:
Ivan Maas:
Precincts reporting:
-------------
JWP School Board (Elect four)
Kevin Born:
Katie Cahill:
Sherri Daschner:
Joan Olson:
Lauren Tester:
Precincts reporting:
-------------
NICOLLET COUNTY
Nicollet County Sheriff
Dave Lange:
Marc Chadderdon:
Precincts reporting:
-------------
Nicollet County Commissioner District 1
Marie Dranttel:
Jennifer Andrashko:
Precincts reporting:
-------------
Nicollet County Commissioner District 2
Terry Morrrow:
David McGuire:
Precincts reporting:
-------------
Nicollet County Commissioner District 3
Jack Kolars:
Precincts reporting:
-------------
Nicollet County Commissioner District 4
Mark Dehen:
Thomas Hagen:
Precincts reporting:
-------------
Nicollet County Commissioner District 5
John Luepke:
Kurt Zins:
Precincts reporting:
-------------
Kasota Mayor
Betty Ingalls:
Timothy John Willson:
Precincts reporting:
-------------
LE SUEUR COUNTY
Le Sueur County Sheriff
Brett Mason:
Precincts reporting:
-------------
Le Sueur County Attorney
Brent Christian:
Precincts reporting:
-------------
Le Sueur County Commissioner District 2
Danny O'Keefe:
Dave Scheiber:
Precincts reporting:
-------------
Le Sueur County Commissioner District 4
Lance Wetzel:
David Preisler:
Precincts reporting:
-------------
Le Sueur County Commissioner District 5
Steve Rohlfing:
Precincts reporting:
-------------
Le Sueur City Council Special Election
Newell Krogmann:
Mike Touhey:
Precincts reporting:
-------------
Le Center Mayor
Christian Harmeyer:
Susan Ripp:
Collin Scott:
Precincts reporting:
-------------
Le Center City Council
Shawn Boyle:
Vanessa Holicky:
Dan Steffen:
Jennifer Weiers:
Precincts reporting:
-------------
Tri-City United School Board (Elect four)
Joshua Thomas Beulke:
Hilary Birdsell:
Cindy Flicek:
Marsha Franek:
Jessi Schau:
Precincts reporting:
-------------
Cleveland Mayor:
Nancy Gens:
Erik Hansen:
Just Schabert:
Precincts reporting:
-------------
Cleveland School Board (Elect three)
Nancy Hedberg:
Kevin McCabe:
Kylee Meyer:
Ryan Ponwith:
Precincts reporting: