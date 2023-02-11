The Faribault Planning Commission has endorsed a zoning change and conditional use permit for a new charter school to operate in the Faribo Town Square center on Lyndale Avenue.


Screen Shot 2023-02-10 at 4.39.31 PM.png

This graphic shows the location of Surad Academy within the former mall, the location of the future playground and the proposed traffic flow. (Via city of Faribault)

Reach Associate Editor Kristine Goodrich at 507-333-3134. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments