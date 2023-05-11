A Somali youth coordinator, school resource officer, school guidance counselor and school social worker are this year's Rice County Chemical and Mental Health Coalition Prevention Champions. 

HarunAbdi.jpeg

Harun Abdi, program manager and youth coordinator at the Somali Community Resettlement Services, holds his certificate. (Photo courtesy of Healthy Community Initiative)


Prevent Champ2.jpeg

Faribault High School principal Joel Olson congratulates Josh Sjodin on receiving being recognized as a 2023 Prevention Champion. Representing the Rice County Chemical and Mental Health Coalition was Martha Lundin, youth engagement coordinator for Healthy Community Initiative. (Photo courtesy of Healthy Community Initiative)
PaulSarahJenn.jpeg

Paul Stanton, left, and Jenn Toth, right, received their certificates from Rice County Chemical and Mental Health Coalition Director Sarah Lee. (Photo courtesy of Healthy Community Initiative)

 Compiled from press release submitted by Joy Riggs. 

