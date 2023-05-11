A Somali youth coordinator, school resource officer, school guidance counselor and school social worker are this year's Rice County Chemical and Mental Health Coalition Prevention Champions.
The Prevention Champions are recognized for their contributions in reducing risk factors for alcohol and drug abuse, supporting recovery, promoting mental health and well-being, or building assets for our youth and other community members.
The 2023 honorees are: Harun Abdi, program manager and youth coordinator at the Somali Community Resettlement Services office in Faribault; Josh Sjodin, school resource officer at Faribault High School; Paul Stanton, school guidance counselor at the Northfield Public Schools Area Learning Center (ALC); Jenn Toth, social worker at the Northfield ALC.
Abdi wanted to help his community, so he left a job as a supervisor at Amazon to take the job with Somali Community Resettlement Services in Faribault, said Kari Anderson, SCRS program director.
“Along with mentoring youth at the local high school, Harun works on our DEED workforce development programs and supports walk-in clients with a variety of needs such as health insurance, social security, and translation,” Anderson said. “He also runs a summer soccer program, organizing more than 40 youth in teams and a final tournament.”
Sjodin is an integral part of Faribault High School, said Principal Joel Olson.
“In every sense of the word he is an educator. He cares about the person first, working in collaboration with our staff to provide support in the most urgent areas of need,” Olson said. “His approach in working with students is to see them, hear them and guide them. He effortlessly makes connections with our students, creating relationships that give kids one more caring adult in their lives.”
Paul Stanton and Jenn Toth work collaboratively and communicate effectively with staff and families to support students at the Northfield Area Learning Center, said ALC Director Daryl Kahler.
“Both are willing to go above and beyond to help students and meet them where they are at in terms of mental health and/or chemical health,” Kehler said. “They truly do care about those they work with and about getting them support wherever they are in their journey. They are crucial to our Chemical Health and Student Support teams as they know resources and connect students and families whenever possible.”
The awards were presented in late April and early May.
The Rice County Chemical and Mental Health Coalition is a collaboration of area organizations, governments and professionals advocating for improving chemical and mental health care systems. For more information go to ricecountycmhc.org.