For many students, school doesn’t end when the bell rings.
Attached to the back side of Faribault High School is a building known as Faribault Education Center. While this center is host to numerous adult programs, it’s the Faribault Youth Center (FYC) programs from Monday-Thursday that offer high schoolers a place to go after hours.
“Some students here don’t have anywhere to go after school. Rather than roaming the halls after hours, they can come here,” said Suzi Cruz, administrative assistant for the education center.
The FYC is a free after-school program for all Faribault High School students. The FYC supports students with activities and clubs Monday through Thursday, 3:15-5:15 p.m.
The youth center often welcomes students who may not otherwise have a safe place to go after school. Some students may be dealing with challenges at home, may need a helping hand in furthering their studies and education, or need a place to be around other students and teachers in a social environment.
Students interested in these after-school clubs will find a wide variety of options.
Clubs include cooking, video games, art, chess, weightlifting, homework help, Dungeons and Dragons, robotics and more. Teachers and staff assist in these clubs, but it’s the students who mainly operate in them.
On Tuesday students in the art club made crepes while art club members decorated the plain black aprons for the cooks. Meanwhile members of the weight training group strained their muscles in the weight room. And a few students who were not interested in the club offers of the day were gathered around a piano tickling the keys and having conversations.
Cruz said the center is often flooded with students after 4 p.m., about half an hour after school lets out. “Some kids go grab McDonalds and then come here. There are students we don’t expect to see here that show up.”
“Thursdays are our busiest days with the most clubs running,” Cruz said. “Wednesdays are our slower days but that was before the holidays.”
With midterms coming up, the clubs were expectedly thin. Toward the end of the week FYC staff planned to gather everyone in the same place for homework help and study time.
“The students don’t know we’re doing that, so I’m sure they’ll be surprised,” Cruz said.
These after school-programs are funded by a grant, said Cruz, which allows for compensation for teachers who stay late after hours and community members who come in to lead clubs.
The center found all the instructors it sought after recently putting out a call for help. But Cruz said the FYC may consider adding more clubs if they hear from more community members who want to share their hobby with youth.
“We could always use people with different skills or hobbies to join,” Cruz said.
Instructors are paid $19.56 an hour and work a minimum of one to two times a week.