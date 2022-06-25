Similar awnings and wind socks at two locations stymied some of the entrants in this year’s Lord of the Things contest.
Evie and Ben Isaacson were selected this year’s winner after being among the entrants who correctly recognized all 10 photos.
The annual Daily News contest challenges subscribers to identify Faribault landmarks depicted in close-up images.
The answers to this year’s contest:
1. Ants on the roof of Francis Animal And Pest Control
2. Giant chair at Slevin Park
3. Firetruck outside the Rice County Historical Society.
4. Strawberry ride at the Rice County Fairgrounds
5. Bell Field scoreboard
6. Paradise Center for the Arts marquee
7. Former Farmer Seed and Nursery building
8. Mural at the White Sands Dog Park
9. Wind sock at the Faribault Municipal Airport
10. Start line of the Faribault BMX track at South Alexander Park
Evie, 10, and Ben, 5, got a little help from grandma and grandpa Judy and Gary Carver to complete the challenge. Their prize is a $50 ‘Chamber Check’ from the Faribault Chamber of Commerce and Tourism that may be used at any of over 150 area businesses.
They were among 11 entrants whose names were put into a drawing after they correctly identified all 10 photos.
The contest photographer and Daily News editor confess they had forgotten there are wind socks at two locations: the airport and on the roof of the Allina Health Faribault Medical Center.
We debated including those who guessed the hospital in the drawing. But we decided after a trip to the hospital that each wind sock has some identifiable features. Namely, the hospital sock bears the words “Air Care” and an image of a helicopter.
Multiple entrants also misidentified the BMX track. The track’s awning apparently bears a strong resemblance to the awning over the volleyball courts outside Carbone’s Pizza and Sports Bar.