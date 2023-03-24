At age 6, Dina Dautova performed one of Frederic Chopin’s nocturnes.
At age 15, she moved from Russia to Faribault to continue her piano studies at Shattuck-St. Mary’s School.
At age 18, she’s performing for the Faribault community this Sunday to raise money for war victims in Ukraine. She’s also preparing for her senior recital and a music scholarship competition. All while worrying about the safety of her family members who are still in Russia or have fled their homeland.
Dautova is a native of Ufa, Russia, which is a diverse city of over 1 million people about 800 miles east of Moscow. Since she was a young child, she had wanted to come to the United States to continue her piano studies. An online competition led to an opportunity to attend Shattuck-St. Mary’s Pre-Conservatory Center of Excellence (a program for young musicians) almost four years ago. It came about suddenly, and she’d never even visited the U.S. to that point.
Still, she didn’t hesitate.
“It was kind of a miracle,” she said. “I had to pack my bags and move here without knowing anything.”
At SSM, Dautova said she gets to study with esteemed teachers and fellow young musicians from around the world. The teachers here have instilled a passion for learning that she had not experienced in Russia.
"Back home, it was more like an obligation to study something, and it was not really that interesting," she said. "Here, teachers, instead of abusing you and calling you names, they actually motivated me to learn more."
She has a busy schedule that on most days includes four hours or more practicing her art. Even on her ‘days off’ and days she’s swamped with other school projects she still sits down in front of a piano for at least an hour or two.
Having discipline is an essential quality for someone who wants to become a professional musician, Dautova said.
“Anything can be happening but I’ll still sit down and practice,” she said.
The hours have been especially long this spring as Dautova prepares for her senior recital and she is a finalist in a scholarship competition at the Schubert Club.
And she’s added recital fundraisers to that busy schedule. She performed earlier this winter at a church in Northfield to raise funds for Stand with Ukraine MN, a new program affiliated with the Ukrainian American Community Center to support Ukrainians impacted by the war.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, Dautova is giving a concert in Faribault at The Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour. It’s open to anyone, with a $10 donation at the door requested.
"I really wanted to help my family and the people there somehow," Dautova said.
The SSM senior said she has selected a repertoire of classical songs that communicate her feelings about the “reprehensible events” happening in Ukraine.
“I tried to put a program together that would represent a lot of feelings that you don’t have to say, for your safety, but you can express through music,” she said.
Back home, Dautova said her parents and other people who don’t support their country's war against Ukraine fear harm if they speak against it. Her brother has left his home country to avoid being forced to fight.
Dautova has not been home or seen her family since before the pandemic, and she’s not sure when she will see them again. She plans to stay in the U.S. and she hopes her parents will one day be able to join her.
Soon Dautova will head to New York University, where she has earned a scholarship to study piano performance.
Dautova hopes to somehow weave her interest in law and politics into her future, though she’s not sure yet how that might come together with music.
“My goal is to put all my experiences and skills together and not only provide for myself but to do something bigger to actually create a major change,” she said.