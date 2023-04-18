Chava Supply 1.jpeg

José Chavéz, 20, of Faribault, holds up an unfinished piñata he made in the likeness of a Kirby video game character. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

José Chavéz wasn’t even in kindergarten yet when he started his first business in Mexico going door to door selling avocados from his and his grandparents’ trees.


Chava Supply 2.jpeg

José Chavéz, 20, of Faribault, sells custom pinatas, along with other homemade art and art supplies. His piñata’s come in three sizes, but he’s flexible. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Chava Supply 4.JPG

José Chavéz cuts out a strip of cardboard for a piñata. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Chava Supply 3.JPG

José Chavéz, 20, of Faribault, measures a piece of cardboard for his latest attempt at making a Kirby piñata. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Chava Supply 5.jpeg

Chava Supply offers art, party, school and office supplies, in addition to custom stickers, clothes and piñatas. The style of store is inspired by papelerías (stationaries) in Mexico. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Chava Supply 7.jpeg

José Chavéz, the owner of Chava Supply, was commissioned by a friend in Mexico to design a logo and make stickers for his health-and-fitness business. The final product is seen on Chavéz’s iPad. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Chava Supply 6.jpeg

Chava Supply is located in the Faribo West Mall. The store opened on Thursday. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments