José Chavéz wasn’t even in kindergarten yet when he started his first business in Mexico going door to door selling avocados from his and his grandparents’ trees.
The now 20-year-old’s entrepreneurial spirit hasn’t gone away. His new store, Chava Supply, is now open for business in the Faribo West Mall.
Chava Supply sells custom stickers, shirts and jogger pants, as well as supplies for school, office, art and parties. He especially enjoys making piñatas, which he designs and creates from recycled cardboard and streamers.
The idea behind his store was inspired by similar stores in Mexico called “papelerías,” which translates to “stationaries” in English.
“So it’s more of your one-stop shop for arts and crafts,” Chavéz said.
About nine months after being born in Faribault, Chavéz moved to Mexico to live with his grandparents, since they had the money to care for him. He said he learned a lot from his grandfather, who had a carpentry business.
Chavéz was always into arts and crafts though. More specifically, he liked “destroying and reconstructing” things, which wasn’t always a crowd-pleasing quality. He recalled once disassembling his grandfather’s stereo without permission.
“He went to the store and, by the time he came back, everything was off,” Chavéz said.
Chavéz said his grandfather “was mad, but at the same time surprised.”
He said his family is full of businesspeople and he’s picked up various skills from them.
After a few years of selling avocados, he branched off to selling homemade party supplies, like the piñatas he sells now.
He moved back to the United States as a youth and lived with relatives for a few years before he came back to Minnesota to live with his mom in 2015.
He went to Faribault Middle School and Faribault High School before helping his mom open their own cleaning business, Chava Cleaning. He also opened another business with a friend, Chava Detailing, which details cars.
32 feet
For his day job, he worked construction.
On Dec. 13, 2021, Chavéz was carrying a 300-pound machine on a roof in north Minneapolis. The roof was rotted and he said he fell almost three stories and landed on concrete 32 feet below.
“The roof just caved down on me,” he said. “I fell with the machine but, thankfully enough, I was able to be conscious enough to push it away from my body when I fell down.”
He stood up and pulled out his phone to call his family. The onlookers told him to stop moving before he realized his wrist looked “like a rainbow,” since it was bending so much. He also sustained a back injury.
“I wasn’t able to walk for months, but I always kept a smile on me,” he said. “I never complain about anything.”
He said the “doctors were amazed” by how quickly he recovered. Within a week, he got back surgery and had his wrist was repaired with a bone graft.
An escape
Chavéz also sustained a brain injury.
“I started getting mood swings and all that type of stuff, which now I managed to get under control,” he said. “I can control it now, but arts and crafts seemed to be like the way that I forgot about everything. I wouldn’t think about anything that happened. So, it’s more like I get away and enjoy my own little arts-and-crafts world.”
Chavéz enjoys his work so much he said he loses sleep.
“I get up at 3 a.m. and I’ll just keep looking at the clock. I’m like ‘I wish it was 9 already! I wish it was 9 already, so I can just come over here and keep working,’” he said. “So for me it’s like, I come in here and I’m just happy. I’m ready to come over here and start making stuff.”
He enjoys not having anyone telling him what he can or can’t make.
“I want to make it feel like it’s mine,” he said. “And for that, well, sometimes you gotta do things yourself.”
He hasn’t gotten a ton of business, having only been open for a few days. He’s already working on some custom piñatas for display.
His mom, Andrea Chavéz, said she’s happy to see what he’s accomplished.
“I’m very proud,” she said. “I’m very proud that José managed to get his own business. But as a mom, I want to be there for him. I want to help you succeed, because you helped my business — our business — succeed.”