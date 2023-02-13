Local history buffs have a difficult decision to make Thursday night.
At the same time the Rice County Historical Society is presenting about a local bishop’s role in the U.S.-Dakota War, the Cannon Valley Civil War Roundtable is presenting about a Faribault settler who was killed in the Civil War. Both events are open to the general public.
Near Northfield, Darryl Sannes will speak about Maj. Michael Cook, who was one of Faribault’s first settlers.
“One of the pioneer settlers of this place, he was for years identified with its growth and prosperity,” read Cook’s obituary in the Faribault Central Republican newspaper.
Cook represented the region in the territorial and state Senate before being appointed a major in the Tenth Minnesota Regiment to fight for the Union in the Civil War. He was fatally shot while leading the charge in the Battle of Nashville in December 1864.
Unlike most fallen soldiers whose final resting place was on or near battlefields, Cannon Valley Civil War Roundtable President Dan Peterson said Cook’s body was returned to Faribault and interred at Oak Ridge Cemetery. His crumbling gravestone was restored a few years ago,
Cook County, at the northeast tip of Minnesota, is named after the fallen war hero.
Sannes is a leader of the Twin Cities Civil War Roundtable and gives presentations for Civil War groups around the state.
The Rice County group meets on the third Tuesday of most months at Northfield Township Hall. Anyone is welcome to attend for free, Peterson said, and there is an optional membership.
In March speaker Gary Carlberg will present about “Gen. George Meade meets Gen. Robert E. Lee at 1863 Gettysburg.” In April, Bryce Beckstrand from Northfield Funeral Homes will speak about the history of embalming and how it was introduced in the U.S. during the Civil War.
Locals who are more interested in the U.S.-Dakota War can instead come to the Rice County Historical Society Museum on Thursday. Dave Nichols will give his first presentation as the society’s new executive director.
Nichols will speak about the well-known Bishop Henry Whipple and his support for the Dakota people before, during and after the war.
Nichols said Whipple had long “preached for peace between settlers and Native peoples” and when the war broke out he was a busy advocate “trying to curb bloodshed as best he could.”
One of Nichols’ first projects after starting at the Historical Society as the curator was expanding the museum’s exhibit about the bishop, and Nichols said Whipple’s actions during the war left a special impression on him. Presentation attendees are welcome to come early to first tour the Whipple exhibit.
Next on the Historical Society’s presentation calendar is a March 2 program about German genealogy research tools.
That event will be hosted by the Historical Society’s Genealogy Interest Group, which is looking for additional volunteers to help organize events. The next planning meeting is 2 p.m. Tuesday at the museum and anyone who is interested is invited to stop by, Nichols said.