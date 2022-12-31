Buildings lost, saved, erected and planned dominated the Faribault headlines in 2022.


1. Farmer Seed Demo

The tall tower of the Farmer Seed and Nursery toppled on Dec. 2. Demolition of the historic building is taking several months to complete. (Josh McGovern photos/southernminn.com)
1. Mural Demo

A building that once was a store and office for the Faribault Woolen Mill was torn down on Nov. 15. The building was more recently know for the “Welcome to downtown Faribault” mural painted on its side. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
2. Downtown redevelopment

Thirteen aging, mostly vacant buildings on and adjacent to Central Avenue in downtown Faribault have been purchased for eventual redevelopment. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
3. Straight River Apartments

Straight River Apartments is Faribault’s newest apartment building.
4. Eclectic Alliance

Sara Folsted, pictured with her daughters, is the owner of the Scrunchy Millennial inside the Eclectic Alliance. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
5. Public safety center

Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas stands next to Assistant Jail Administrator Stephanie Duhme during an Aug. 9 groundbreaking ceremony for the new Rice County Public Safety Center. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
6. Cody Vernon Kolstad

Kolstad
6. Leslie Sanders

Sanders
8. new superintendent

New Faribault Public Schools Superintendent Jamie Bente serves lunch to students at Jefferson Elementary School in September. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Public Schools)
8. New principal

New Principal Joel Olson stands in front of a mural at Faribault High School. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
10. New councilman

Adama Youhn Doumbouya will be the first person of color to serve on the Faribault City Council. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

