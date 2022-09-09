BA 6th gr Straight River Trail.jpeg

Bethlehem Academy sixth graders pick up garbage and clear brush around Straight River Trail on Friday. (Photo courtesy of Bethlehem Academy)

Groups of students and energy workers spent their Friday picking up trash and clearing invasive plants and brush out of local parks, spending time with the elderly and doing other cleanup projects in Faribault.

BA 10th Gr St Lawrence Cemetery.jpeg

The 10th graders at Bethlehem Academy spent their day of service helping with maintenance at St. Lawrence Cemetery. (Photo courtesy of Bethlehem Academy)
BA 12th gr Milestone chalk msgs.jpeg

The seniors of Bethlehem Academy spent time with elder seniors at Milestone Senior Living. (Photo courtesy of Bethlehem Academy)
BA 11th gr DMCC clean.jpeg

11th graders visited Divine Mercy Catholic Church to help with cleaning. (Photo courtesy of Bethlehem Academy)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

