As he was being recognized for 75 years of membership in the American Legion Post 149 in Morristown, Dave Schmidtke shared memories of steak fries and marching at President Franklin D. Roosevelt's funeral.
Schmidtke was presented with a plaque from the American Legion at a ceremony held on Friday at New Perspective Senior Living in Faribault, where he now resides with his wife of 72 years, Lila Schmidtke.
The last remaining World War II veteran with Post 149, Schmidtke enlisted in the United States Marines Corps during the summer of 1944 after his graduation from Morristown High School. His initial destination after departing from home was a train ride to the Twin Cities.
“They called me up on July 8, 1944 and it was hot,” Schmidtke said. “I went up to the cities on the train but I didn’t go to Fort Snelling like most of the other guys. I didn’t have any idea where I was going, but we headed out east and got to Washington, D.C. and from there we transferred on another train down to Parris Island, South Carolina — in the middle of July. There were so many bugs and flies down there.”
Schmidtke survived the rigors of the Marine Corps boot camp and was transferred to Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville North Carolina for additional training. His travels in the Corps then took Schmidtke to Quantico Naval Base near Washington, D.C. He was at Quantico in 1945 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt died.
“They had moved us back to Quantico, and if you remember FDR, he died in 1945,” Schmidtke said. “They hauled us up to the Naval base in D.C. and we were in the funeral procession for him.”
Schmidtke recalled he received a $25 monthly salary during his time in the service.
“We didn’t get much of that since most of it was sent home but we would have about $5 a month to get some toothpaste or something like that,” Schmidtke said.
As the United States continued to prepare for a possible invasion of Japan, Schmidtke was then assigned to a base in Puerto Rico and participated in amphibious landing drills on the beaches there.
After the training in Puerto Rico, Schmidtke was on a ship parked on the Hudson River in New York. And that is where he was when World War II ended with the surrender of Japan.
“We had a couple weeks sitting in the river after that, and every day I went down to Times Square and looked around,” Schmidtke said. “They they took us back to camp and we got issued out. I got out in August of 1946.”
After his time in the service, Schmidtke enrolled at a trade school in the Twin Cities and in 1948 he got his license to run a radio station.
His first gig was at a radio station in Winona and he stayed there for about six months. He later joined the staff at KDHL in Faribault and stayed there until he started his own business in 1957.
“When I started the business I did not hardly have any money but I went down to John Carlander (State Bank of Faribault) and told him I needed some money. He said ‘how much do you need’ and I said $600. I paid it off in probably nine months.”
His business was Dave’s Electronics and D&L Specialties and it grew successfully with an emphasis on communication towers. At one time, his company had several towers throughout the area including Faribault, Red Wing, Wanamingo, Lake City, Chanhassen and Shieldsville.
At the time, the towers provided service for paging systems, which were popular before the widespread use of cell phones.
He has sold all of the towers except for one tower in Waseca County.
Schmidtke met his wife during a brief hospital stay he had after the removal of a cyst on his back in the late 1940s. Lila Schmidtke was working as a nurse at St. Lucas Hospital in Faribault. The couple married in 1950.
“I stayed there (St. Lucas Hospital) for a week to 10 days and there was a young nurse who took my blood, and of course, I picked on her a little bit. And then she ended up being my bride,” Schmidtke said with a smile.
Schmidtke’s connection with American Legion Post 149 started in 1946 after his tour of duty with the Marines. At that time, the post had around 22 members including a few World War I veterans.
“I joined in 1946,” Schmidtke said. “Herb Cook was an attorney in town and he really organized it and got it going.”
Dennis Schmidtke, a member of Post 149 and no relation to Dave Schmidtke, said the Legion post is over a century old.
“The Morristown Legion was charted in 1919, so we just celebrated our 100th anniversary in 2019, and Dave joined about 25 years after we were organized," Dennis Schmidtke said. "We weren’t very big at that time with 20-25 members and now we have around 150.
“He’s been a member for almost as long as our post has been around, which is an amazing feat. I am sure there have been some in the country but not very many that have belonged to the American Legion for 75 years like Dave.”
In his years with the Morristown American Legion Post 149, Schmidtke has served in various officer roles including post adjutant. In his time with Post 149, Schmidtke has seen the organization move from an old shoe store that served as the first Legion Hall in 1946 to its current location in Morristown.
“We paid off the mortgage for the post in part by the steak fries we had,” Schmidtke recalled. “Sometimes we would have 250 people there on a Saturday night. In the winter time, the people would come in with their snowmobiles and the room where they would hang up their suits, you couldn’t get through it there were so many in there.”