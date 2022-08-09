A driver who was stopped for driving the wrong way on I-35 and on a Faribault road reportedly would have been let go with a warning if he had not asked an officer for help finding his cellphone. The officer instead spotted a drug pipe and then conducted a search that found methamphetamine and marijuana, charges allege.
Ronald Joseph Gansen, 61, of Albert Lea, was charged with felony drug possession Monday in Rice County District Court.
A witness reported a white Chevy Camaro going the wrong way on I-35 just south of Faribault about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the court complaint. A Faribault police officer soon after spotted a white Camaro outside the Kwik Trip on Highway 60 in Faribault. The Camaro drove onto Lyndale Avenue and went southbound in the northbound lane.
The officer pulled Gansen over, and Gansen said his driving conduct was because he was driving an unfamiliar vehicle that belonged to his wife, the charges say. A breathalyzer showed he did not have any alcohol in his system.
The officer told Gansen he was free to go but suggested he not continue driving. Gansen asked the officer to borrow his flashlight to look for his phone, so he could call his wife to come pick him up. While he was rummaging for the phone, Gansen moved a pillow and the officer reportedly saw a bubble pipe and a blowtorch on the passenger seat.
The officer then searched the car and allegedly found crystal methamphetamine and marijuana. Gansen reportedly claimed possession of the marijuana but denied knowing how the meth got into the car.
Gansen was arrested and released Monday with no bail and an order to make a first court appearance in October.
