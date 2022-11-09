In Dennison, Mayor Jeffrey Flaten and City Councilor Diane Ruddle were reelected and a new councilor will likely be decided by write-in votes.
There was no declared candidate for a second open council seat. So the person with the most write-in votes will be offered the post. A name not yet been announced. If the winner of the write-ins is not interested in the post, the seat could be filled by an appointment.
Flaten said he had heard a resident was interested in seeking the write-in vote for the vacant position left by a council member who was not seeking reelection. He said a write-in would help the council by not having to seek a candidate to appointment.
Ruddle said candidates can be hard to come by in small towns like Dennison, which has a population of 220.
"It's a small town so it's hard to get people to run," Ruddle said.
Flaten will return for a fifth term as mayor after receiving 72 votes.
Flaten said he took charge in January 2015 when he won by two votes as a write-in candidate.
He said he has worked with both Republicans and Democrats to get state grant money for his city.
"We redid our lift station and we redid our forced main and that was paid for by state bonding money," he said. "And we've just completed a phosphorous reduction system, so we've done over $1 million in improvements, mostly paid for by the state bonding money."
Flaten said infrastructure needs has had to be a focus of his tenure and he has strived to "get that done within a reasonable budget."
"We've had some challenges with infrastructure falling apart and breaking down," he said. "You know, that's kind of the business of city government. You have to provide the infrastructure of sewer and water for folks and eventually they have to be replaced. But it seemed like when I became mayor, things seemed to fall apart a little bit more than with the previous mayor, and his people before him."
Ruddle received 82 votes. There were 30 write-in votes.
This will be Ruddle's second term on the council. She said one of her main objectives is to address the aging infrastructure of the city's sewer and water systems.
"You know, older towns, that's the story of everything, so it's trying to find out how you do a million-dollar project and spread them around a small number of households without taxing everybody out of town," Ruddle said.
"We've been very lucky applying for grants and getting state funding for our projects, for our next big one," she said. "I'm sure it will be right around the corner. You know you just do what you can do every year and try to make good financial decisions and do the best for the vast majority."
She said the City Council, a city clerk, one full-time water/wastewater/public works employee and some part-time staff keep the city operating.
"It's definitely a group effort," she said.
She encouraged more participation in Dennison and other towns.
"I hope that people get involved with their small towns," Ruddle said. "It's a lot to ask, I know, but it really makes a difference."