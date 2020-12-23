Weather Alert

...BLIZZARD WARNING EXPANDED TO INCLUDE THE TWIN CITIES METRO AREA... .Travel becoming difficult to impossible this afternoon across much of Minnesota. Heavy snow, with blizzard conditions have begun in western Minnesota and are quickly spreading east toward eastern Minnesota. Rain will transition to snow over western Wisconsin this afternoon. Temperatures are plummeting this afternoon and will fall below zero overnight. Wet conditions, heavy snow, and temperatures falling into the single digits will likely result in a flash freeze with dangerous travel conditions through tonight. A Blizzard Warning now covers all of central and southern Minnesota. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect along the Minnesota border in western Wisconsin. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from this afternoon until tonight for Dunn and Pepin counties east to Eau Claire and Ladysmith. Snow will continue into this evening area wide, then taper off after midnight. Total snow accumulations of 7 to as much as 11 inches are expected from Mankato, through Twin Cities, and Chisago City in Minnesota. 3 to 6 inches of snow is expected across western Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin. Strong northwest winds of 35 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph have developed over western Minnesota and will spread east across the rest of Minnesota this afternoon. Considerable blowing and drifting snow and whiteout conditions are occurring. Travel will become very dangerous, if not impossible today and tonight. Wind chills dropping to 25 below to 40 below zero will be especially dangerous to those that may become stranded. ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 7 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions in the Twin Cities metro will improve rapidly between 9pm and 11pm as the heaviest snowfall moves away. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&