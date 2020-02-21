In this Feb. 14 photo, a woman wearing a face mask walks on a almost empty street at the Chinatown in Incheon, South Korea. Even as cases and deaths from the new virus mount, fear is advancing like a tsunami — and not just in the areas surrounding the Chinese city of Wuhan, the center of the outbreak that has been declared a global health emergency. A restaurant owner in the Chinatown says visitors have dropped by 90%. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)