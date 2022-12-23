For Chuck Krenik’s last Christmas, they brought some of the Christmas lights he loved so much to him in Morristown.
For Chuck Krenik’s last Christmas, they brought some of the Christmas lights he loved so much to him in Morristown.
“We started decorating when my grandpa got sick in 2019,” said granddaughter Micayla Krenik. “He couldn’t go out and look at Christmas lights, which he loved to do.”
The Krenik lighting tradition has grown each year in Chuck’s memory. This year their efforts won them first place in the Morristown Commercial Club’s annual holiday lights competition. The display at 24817 Holland Ave., in which Chuck’s wife, Sharon Krenik, still resides, won the $500 cash prize.
In 2019 the family started by decorating with Christmas trees made out of pallets.
Chuck Krenik died in January 2019, marking the beginning of a long-lasting family tradition. Since then, John Krenik, Andrew Krenik, and Micayla Krenik decorate the property each Christmas.
In 2020, the family had a Volkswagen car with Santa riding inside. Around the car were the Christmas trees made of pallets.
In 2021, Chuck’s WD-45 Allis charmers tractor was used as the home’s centerpiece. Around the tractor were trees, gifts on a hay wagon, and a 12-foot snowman.
This year John (Micayla’s father) crafted a 7-foot train engine, an 8-foot flat middle car and a 7-foot caboose.
“We also have a 20-foot snowman behind the train, a few wooden sleighs that my dad made, and our 12-foot snowman on the other side of the house,” Micayla said. “With every display we always have the true meaning of Christmas to complete it: a manger scene.”
For the Krenik family, decorating for the holidays gives Christmas more meaning than a contest could give.
“For our family it never been about the money or winning at all,” Micayla said. “It’s about seeing the kiddos’ faces when they see the excitement of our display. “It’s about seeing the elderly that have their children bring them out to see our display. But most importantly it’s about sharing our love, joy, and happiness to all.”
