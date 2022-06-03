Sitting high atop a rise southeast of Northfield and stretching 130 acres west and north, Windy Willow farm is known for affording some of the best area vistas.
“We are on one of the highest points in Rice County,” said Chad Almen, who is hard at work transitioning those acres that produced corn, peas and soy beans into an agritourism business.
Colleen Almen said she and husband Chad purchased the land from her father last year, making the farmstead home to five generations of family members, now counting their granddaughter Ruth.
The idea of turning the farm into a agritourism attraction was hatched while the Rice County Fair was either canceled or scaled back due to the persistent pandemic.
“I come from a long line of 4H leaders,” said Colleen. “I’ve run the barn at the Rice County Fair for years and I saw how the 4-H kids missed out on raising the animals, crops and gardens.”
She said that working as a “lunch lady” for a school district has taught her that today’s kids don’t know where their food comes from. She’s also witnessed a general confusion among people even in their 30s, 40s and 50s who can’t distinguish a radish from a Brussels sprout or a sheep from a goat.
“There’s become a real disconnect between the general public and the agriculture industry,” said Almen. “We want to close that gap through exhilarating educational fun on the farm for everyone.”
Almen, who has helped manage the Rice County Fair’s Children’s Barnyard over the years, she she loves the process of helping kids as well as their parents learn where their food comes from.
“We want to make it fun leaning,” she said. “We want to trick them with fun activities and teach them along the way.”
With the goal of integrating education and fun, Almen has designed the farm to include an outdoor play area, interactive educational displays, a pedal car track, a culvert slide, a pet-friendly farm animal area and a display of old and new farm equipment.
“The only things for kids to do in Northfield is go to the park, bowling alley or movie theater,” said Kayla Balstadt, the Almens' daughter who has helped with the farm’s marketing and photography. “We want to bridge the gap between urban and rural.”
There’s a musical fence where kids can bang a spoon on a pan, a skillet, a bell and a hub cap. Visitors can ride the barrel train with cars pulled behind a lawn mower, or sit around a fire pit and enjoy the views.
On a large display board in the field, corn was the month’s featured farm facts. The copy read: “Did you know corn is in more than 4.000 items at a grocery store. Some examples are toothpaste, shampoo, marshmallows, crayons and paper.”
Visitors of all ages can play in the frontier town, practice how to lasso stationary wooden animals, or learn what crops are grown in which parts of the country. People can pet a hinny, which is a cross between donkey and a horse, and interact with sheep, goats, pigs, rabbits, chickens, ducks, pigeons, pheasants and cows.
“The only animal we don’t have is a llama,” joked Balstadt. “At least not yet.”
Visitors can see what’s being grown in raised garden beds, put their hands on objects embedded in the sensory tires, play a game of giant cornhole, or race rubber ducks down a culvert pipe with ground-pumped water.
Thanks to the often severe stormy, wet weather in April and May, the initial timeline for Windy Willow's opening date was repeatedly delayed, Almen said. Now, with temperatures finally heating up, she said their fingers are crossed that families will start to come out to the farm on the weekends and Wednesday nights.
A food concession wagon will sell burgers, cheese curds and fries. An indoor store offers local produce and agriculturally-related items such as books and toys.
Almen said in the future they hope to host day camps, 4H and FFA visits, birthday parties and more, all with the goal of teaching the public about agriculture.
“I’ve been dreaming and drawing in notebooks about this idea of agritourism for years,” Colleen said. “We’ve got big plans.”