Jackie Wagner’s dream came to fruition in fall of 2018 as she set out to fulfill her passion for clothes and shopping.
Finding a way to make trends “simple and effortless again,” Wagner has now brought her boutique to a brick and mortar location.
“It was time to get out of the house,” Wagner said. “People want to try the clothes on and see if it fits their body type.”
The local resident said she’s been looking for spots in the Faribault area since 2019 and finally came upon the perfect place at 513 Central Ave. N #2. The boutique is in the same building as Sunset Salon, but the entrance is on the north side of the building.
The brick and mortar location also gives Wagner the opportunity to put a face to the names of shoppers she has already built relationships with, and more chances to build new relationships.
When customers feel confident in what they are wearing, Wagner said she can see their whole personality change. She said she enjoys being able to see that transpire in person.
“As a society, we are so hard on ourselves,” Wagner said. “I like helping someone be happy and feel their confidence radiate with the clothes they are wearing. We go for the look good, feel good mentality.”
Customers were invited to check out Wildfire Roots Clothing Co’s new space with a Thursday soft opening.
Wagner explains the boutique’s aesthetic as “everyday comfy, casual items with a splash of boho.”
Wagner said she started small and now offers an array of tops, sweaters, cardigans, graphic tee’s, outerwear, hoodies, bottoms, dresses, rompers, intimates, lounge wear, shoes and other accessories.
Starting off the business, Wagner admits, may have taken a lot to learn. But with lots of research and hard work, she said it is achievable.
To those who may be having doubts with making the move to start their own business, Wagner encourages them to take the opportunity.
“There is never a right time, and if you wait until you’re ready, it may never happen,” Wagner said. “Put the work in and do the research. You don’t ever fail, you just learn new things and keep on adapting. The more small businesses the better.”
Along with assistance from her daughter, Wagner has a team of friends to help with social media and modeling the clothes.
Shannon Balfe is one of those models, and one of Wagner’s best friends.
Balfe said Wagner’s strong work ethic and willingness to start a new business is what sets her apart from others.
“She literally started by herself, with her husband and children helping her,” Balfe said.
Wagner is also very meticulous when it comes to her products and packaging, Balfe said, as she focuses on taking care of her customers.
“She is very, very particular with her clothes, and how they look,” Balfe said. “She takes pride in presenting those and her materials, and takes the extra step to make sure her clients are well taken care of. Everything is presented well, and the packaging is so precise.”
Balfe said Wagner also takes chances with unique types of materials.
“She brings it all in and takes that chance. She’s been doing amazing so far, and the shop has been doing amazing,” Balfe said. “ She definitely puts in all of the hard work. I’m just there for emotional support.”