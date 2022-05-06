The wife of a man with a long criminal history that includes a recent racketeering conviction has been charged with felonies for allegedly helping him evade authorities.
Lori Katherine Seeman, 43, of Cannon City Township, was charged this week in Rice County District Court with felony counts of aiding an offender on probation and aiding an offender to avoid arrest.
Lori Seeman is married to Paul Scott Seeman, who was wanted in December for failing to show up for a jail sentence for a probation violation.
An investigator called Lori Seeman on Dec. 16 looking for her husband. She confirmed he lives with her but claimed she did not know his whereabouts at that time and did not know what kind of vehicle he drives, according to a court complaint.
An investigator monitored the Seeman residence and saw a truck believed to be the one driven by Paul Seeman come and go a few times. The truck was outside when the investigator stopped at the residence on Dec. 22. Lori Seeman answered the door and claimed he had not seen her husband for over a week. She also claimed not to know how the truck got outside of her residence. She would not allow the investigator to come inside.
The investigator warned Lori Seeman that aiding her husband in evading arrest was a crime.
Witnesses and social media login data placed Paul Seeman at the residence multiple times after Lori Seeman was given the warning, the charges say.
In April, Paul Seeman stood trial on charges of racketeering and receiving stolen property. He was convicted last week and immediately sent to jail.
Paul Seeman drove to court each day in the same truck that an investigator saw outside his residence when his wife claimed he was not there, the charges say.
Lori Seeman has not been arrested but was issued a summons to make a first court appearance on June 1.