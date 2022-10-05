Republican incumbent Brian Daniels is seeking re-election to the Minnesota House of Representatives in the new District 19A. He is challenged by DFL-endorsed candidate Carolyn Treadway.
The redrawn District 19A includes southern Rice County, including Faribault, Morristown and Nerstrand; northern and western Waseca County, including Janesville; and southwestern Goodhue County, including Kenyon.
The Faribault Daily News asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here.
Background:
Name: Brian Daniels
Age: 64
Education: Bemidji Tech
Work experience: I grew up in northern Minnesota and when I was 19, I took over the families Suzuki/Polaris dealership. My wife and I were able to turn it into a profitable business in less than two years. We sold the business in 1985 because the extremely high interest rates. Our floor plan was at 22% and when we only made around 5% profit it became impossible to continue the operation.
I went to work for two other similar businesses that I helped to turn around and make them a profit again. Then we moved to Faribault in 1996 because our oldest son was attending the State School for the Deaf in Faribault and we wanted to keep the family together. After a short period of time, I started at Northern Tool & Equipment where I worked for 17 years.
That’s when my sister Representative Marion O’Neill asked me to consider running for the Legislature. I won the miracle race of 2014.
Other community involvement: I’ve been a hockey coach, football coach, Sunday school teacher, school board member, Rotary member and currently a state representative.
Name: Carolyn Treadway
Age: Did not answer
Education: Sterling (KS) College, elementary education degree
Work: I was an elementary teacher in Kansas and Faribault Public Schools for 25 years. After teaching, I served for 12 years as the executive director for So How Are the Children, a nonprofit that provided out-of-school-time programming and services to Faribault youth and their families.
Other community involvement: I have served in many leadership roles in my church and the community during my 45 years in Faribault. I was honored as the Faribault Daily News Citizen of the Year in 2020 for my work with the Community Café, Supply Our Children school backpack program, coat and food drives with the Faribault Diversity Coalition, teaching English classes to local adults, membership on the Rice County Community Corrections Advisory Board and grant-writing for many local organizations.
I was elected to the Faribault School Board in 2018, an experience that taught me much about school finance and the legislative process.
Why are you running?
Daniels: I am running for office because there is so much I’d like to see happen. I have served for eight years and have been blessed to have several of my bills pass into law. Bills that give people with disabilities such as down syndrome and autism a chance to go onto college.
Also I have passed into law several bills to help children with dyslexia. To catch their disorder early and not have them struggle for years before they are diagnosed. But I have so much more to do.
I want to work on welfare reform as well. I believe if we give the proper tools and support people who are not working because the system has failed them, and we need these abled-body people to feel their self-worth and help fill in the gap that we have in the work force.
Treadway: I’d never aspired to a political career, yet the growing disparities between working families and wealthy Minnesotans disturbs me. The political polarization that exists is unacceptable and I’m dismayed that our current legislators have failed to fight for the needs of our community and those who live here.
Small businesses, farmers and families need affordable health care. Parents need affordable and available childcare so they can re-enter the workforce. Homeowners are burdened with property tax levies so our schools can stay afloat. Businesses looking to locate in Faribault as well as our families need affordable housing options.
These are issues I will fight for. These priorities will not only improve life for Southern Minnesotans, they will also strengthen the local economy and help our communities thrive.
What did you believe will be the top issues at the Capitol this biennium and what is your stance on those issues?
Daniels: 1. Bring safety back to Minnesota
My wish is that Minnesota would support law enforcement again. We have violence in the streets and people getting used to hearing gunshots, both in the day and into the night. The prosecutors and judges need to put away violent offenders and have them serve a proper time behind bars
2. Fight inflation
Basically undo what Biden/Walz has done in the last two years. Open up the pipelines, open the leases for drilling for new oil, remove regulations, get rid of the California car standards that Minnesota’s MPCA have adopted, and that would be a good start.
3. Return the massive surplus in permanent tax relief
In 2017 we were able to pass legislation to lower taxes for 284,000 seniors on their Social Security taxes. Out of the 284,000, 72,000 stopped paying Social Security taxes all together. I believe we can finish what we started and eliminate taxes on our seniors completely.
I also believe that we could reduce the income tax on Tier 1, and Tier 2. Possibly cut them in half. Also, I believe that to keep businesses in Minnesota we must lower the corporate tax. Currently Minnesota has the second highest taxes in the country.
Treadway: Republicans will fight to create tax cuts that disproportionately benefit the wealthy. Tax breaks should benefit low- and middle-income seniors and families rather than the wealthy few. Tax cuts for the wealthy will end up burdening Faribault property owners with increased taxes for services that state monies currently provide. Indeed, let’s create a new tax bracket so that those making more than $1 million a year pay their fair share.
The DFL will work to pass tax cuts for families and seniors and funding for public safety, affordable healthcare and housing. Increased state funding for education and Local Government Aid could decrease local property taxes. I favor using state funds in ways that will improve the lives of all Southern Minnesotans.
How should the state surplus be utilized? What spending or tax cuts should be prioritized?
Daniels: Again, I would make a priority to eliminate Social Security income tax for our seniors. Then it could be possible I would like to see Tier 1 and Tier 2 lowered to a closer rate as the rest of the country. There are too many people that are leaving Minnesota to live because of or high taxes.
Also our business community has the second highest corporate taxes in the country. We need to make our state more business friendly.
Lastly, our personal care attendants have been under paid for a long time. We did add a tremendous amount of funding in the past (I think 2015), but we need to look at this again because these are the people that take care of our seniors and the disabled.
Treadway: A plan for the surplus was reached between the Senate majority leader, House speaker and governor on the day before the last session adjourned. It was a perfect balance between the GOP’s tax cut plan and the DFL’s desire for education funding, affordable housing and healthcare and supports for farmers and small businesses.
That compromise allocated $4 billion for tax cuts; $4 billion for DFL priorities; and $4 billion as a safety net if the economy lags. Republicans walked away from the compromise. Every Minnesotan as well as our communities would have benefitted greatly from its passage.
I favor using the plan from last session. The political gamesmanship on both sides must stop. It doesn’t serve our constituents well.