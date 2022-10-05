Two candidates will be named on the ballot in the 2nd Congressional District election for 2022.
Incumbent Angie Craig is running on the Democratic ticket. Tyler Kistner is running on the Republican ticket. Paula Overby, representing the Legal Marijuana Now party, died Oct. 5.
With redrawn districts after the 2020 United States Census, the 2nd Congressional District has some changes. The new CD2 includes Le Sueur County and some additions in Rice County. It also drops Goodhue County and a chunk of Rice County.
The Faribault Daily News asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here.
Background: How are you connected with and/or involved in the local community/communities you’d be covering?
Preferred name: Angie Craig
Age: 50
Occupation: Member of Congress
Education: BA in Journalism
It is my honor and privilege to represent Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District in the United States Congress. Every single day, I work hard to understand the challenges and opportunities that all local communities in the district face. Since being elected, I have held 45 public town halls (that’s one per month!). I have visited with local mayors dozens of times. And I meet regularly with small business leaders and local Chambers of Commerce. My job is to best represent local communities in Washington, and I’m proud of my track record doing just that.
Preferred name: Tyler Kistner
Age: 35
Occupation: United States Marines Reserve Officer, Small Business Owner
Education: B.A. University of Minnesota: M.A., New England College
I am a born and raised Minnesotan, married my high school sweetheart Marie and an alum of the University of Minnesota. We live with our two children Elodie and Gabrial in Prior Lake. After attending the University of Minnesota, I commissioned as an officer in the United States Marine Corps where I served nine years completing four overseas deployments. As a Marine Special Forces veteran, I have experience working with US ambassadors, foreign dignitarie,s and elected officials on matters of national security and foreign policy.
Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?
Craig: For too many Americans, hard work doesn’t pay off like it used to. College is unaffordable and technical training is unavailable. Health care costs too much. Incomes aren’t keeping up with the costs of groceries and prescription drugs. We can do better. That’s why I ran for Congress, and that’s what I’m working on day-in, day-out since being elected. In Congress, my top legislative priority is lowering costs for working families by making health care more affordable, reducing inflationary pressures on everyday goods like gasoline and groceries and taking on Big Pharma to lower the cost of prescription drugs.
Kistner: I’m running to provide a more prosperous future for our children and our future generations. Inflation and the rising cost of living are having a significant impact on families across the Second Congressional District. It’s costing families significantly more to put food on the table and gas in their tanks. If elected, my first priority would be reining in government spending to start addressing the inflation crisis that is affecting every person in our country. We need to invest back into American energy independence and bring back more manufacturing jobs to America to strengthen our economy.
How do you deliver on the legislative promises you make amid a divided Congress?
Craig: I am proud to be among the top 3% most bipartisan members of Congress, based on my track record of reaching across the aisle. I work closely with Republicans on many issues, including public safety and agriculture, and I will continue to do so. At the end of the day, I care about good public policy, not about political games.
Kistner: If elected, it would be my responsibility to represent each and every person in this district regardless of party affiliation. I think being transparent and honest with each and every person across this district is what makes a good representative. Every issue starts with a conversation to find common ground on ways to find effective solutions to address the issues affecting people. I will be laser focused on finding solutions that benefit each and every person here in the 2nd Congressional District.
Talk about a southern Minnesota-specific issue that you want to address at the congressional level.
Craig; Every single Minnesotan deserves access to affordable, reliable high-speed internet. It’s critical infrastructure in the 21st century, and I am fighting hard in Congress to ensure that every constituent in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District has access to high-speed internet. I supported the historic broadband investment in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to bring more than $100 million to Minnesota to extend access, and I have been pushing the FCC to reliably update its maps to ensure that we don’t miss a single household.
Kistner: Talking with farmers across the 2nd Congressional District, I think it is vital that we work to lower the cost of energy and regain our energy independence. Over the last two years our agricultural leaders have seen their input costs rise drastically placing many of our farmers in southern Minnesota on unstable financial ground. I think that increasing our energy independence and our domestic production is vital to supporting our agricultural community and the economy as a whole. Another major issue that I think is important to address is the surge of fentanyl flowing into our country. This has had devastating effects on our communities. We need to secure our border and stop the flow of drugs into our communities.