The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown School Board is again launching a search for a new district leader.
Superintendent Ryan Jensen is leaving June 30. The School Board accepted his resignation Monday.
Jensen has accepted the principal position at Princeton High School. His family lives in Princeton, and he has been dividing his time between both locations.
“I really like this job,” Jensen wrote in a letter to staff. “… but for the past six years, I’ve only been home on the weekends or during breaks in school, and I felt that I needed to pursue that opportunity and, if offered, take it."
Jensen came to WEM last July to replace the retiring Joel Whitehurst. Before that he was a principal in Walker, which also required him to split his residency.
In a press release, School Board President Gary Michael said Jensen informed him he was applying for the opening in Princeton, and Michael said he supported him.
"Superintendent Jensen will be missed,” Michael said in a statement. “I really thought he was doing an excellent job, especially after coming in with no prior superintendent experience. However, if I were in Ryan's shoes, I would have made the same decision, and I am happy for him and his family. I wish nothing but the best for Ryan. I always say, family first, work second, and I think Ryan's got his priorities straight in this case.”
The news release invites community members interested in the search for a replacement to attend upcoming School Board meetings or watch them on Zoom. Updates will also be posted on the district website and social media channels.