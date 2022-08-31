Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Schools teachers are starting out the school year with classrooms stocked with supplies thanks to an honor student.
With help from her mom and a nonprofit that receives corporate donations, WEM senior Emma Woratschka gave teachers an extra Christmas in August.
On Monday teachers got to pursue a room filled with school supplies and bring any items they need to their own classrooms to share with their students..
Emma organized the distribution as her Minnesota Honor Society service project.
She said she decided to do it after “seeing how much teachers spend out of their own pocket to have what each student needs.”
Emma had a source for free school supplies, thanks to her mother, Jennifer Woratschka, who leads Santa’s Workshop, a nonprofit that distributes Christmas gifts in Waterville each year. Emma joined her mother in making trips to the HEART warehouse in Shakopee, which collects donations of excess items from corporations and shares them with organizations. Emma claimed some of the donated school supplies to share with teachers.
“I am very proud of Emma and how she tried to help our WEM staff have a great start to their school year,” Jennifer said. “Emma heard first- hand how staff uses their own money to buy items for their students. As a student herself It was surprising for her to hear a teacher spent over 200 for her classroom.”
Emma said the most challenging part of her project was then sorting through the boxes of supplies and organizing them on six tables for teachers to choose from.
“The most rewarding 'thank yous' were just seeing their faces and their expressions, while looking at all of the supplies and filling up a box for themselves,” Emma said of distribution day.
Only a few boxes of supplies were not claimed Monday and were given to school counselors to use throughout the year.
