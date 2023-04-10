From left, Faribault youth Noah Stephens, the Easter Bunny (Madysen Topp), Amaya Stephens and Parker Schfield, 10, figure out the remaining hiding places for Easter eggs in a Lonsdale resident’s yard. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Kids weren’t visited by Santa last weekend, but another character hopped from house to house on Friday and Saturday night.
For the past few Easters, friends and volunteers of Protecting Paws Animal Rescue in Webster Township, have traveled all over southeast Minnesota, playing the role of the Easter Bunny.
“Egg My Yard” is for anyone who can’t, or just doesn’t want to hide Easter eggs around their yard for their children. By paying some money to the animal shelter, they’re visited by the Easter Bunny, who does the job for them.
From 8 p.m. to almost midnight on Friday and Saturday, volunteers of the shelter split off into teams to hide the eggs. Some Faribault residents were included in the team visiting Lonsdale, Elko New Market, Prior Lake and New Prague.
“We just do it to support the animals,” Amaya Stephens, of Faribault, said.
In her group, Amaya and Noah Stephens, Madysen Topp and Parker Schofield all packed into Noah’s pickup truck and drove from house to house, hiding eggs.
This year, Keri Bedeaux, the founder and director of Protecting Paws Animal Rescue, said they hid more than 2,000 eggs in total.
“We also have raised money to buy Christmas gifts for the kids at Children’s hospital,” she said. “We brought Santa and had a Christmas party at the hospital for the kids and parents and nurses and doctors. We have put together care packages for police in the area. We try to work with the community as much as we can and give back.”