Noah and Amaya Stephens help the Easter Bunny (Madysen Topp) hide some Easter eggs in a tree. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
The Easter Bunny (Madysen Topp) carefully places an egg near the driveway of a Lonsdale resident’s house on Saturday night. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Kids weren’t visited by Santa last weekend, but another character hopped from house to house on Friday and Saturday night.


From left, Faribault youth Noah Stephens, the Easter Bunny (Madysen Topp), Amaya Stephens and Parker Schfield, 10, figure out the remaining hiding places for Easter eggs in a Lonsdale resident’s yard. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
From left, Parker Scofield, 10, the Easter Bunny (Madysen Topp) and Amaya Stephens grab some eggs to hide in a Lonsdale resident’s yard. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Amaya Stephens, of Faribault, places some Easter eggs along the path leading to a Lonsdale resident’s front door. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

